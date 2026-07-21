Weather Forecast: Warm with a few storms Tuesday

MISSOULA — Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar as far as the weather set up is concerned. Highs top out in the upper 80s to low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds over head.

Monsoon moisture from the southwest will keep clouds streaming into the region both days with a few isolated storms possible primarily impacting southwest Montana.

Temperatures begin to heat up Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Factor that in with the continued moisture and the set up becomes favorable for some strong to severe storms to develop by the afternoon. We'll continue to monitor this and bring updates in the coming days.

By Friday drier and hot weather develops and continues into the weekend. Highs Friday top out in the mid to upper 90s with low to mid 90s expected Saturday and Sunday.