Weather Forecast: Warm with a few storms Wednesday

MISSOULA — Another day with sunshine and warm temperatures as highs reach the upper 70s to mid 80s by the afternoon.

Most of us stay dry today, however, there is the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms primarily along the divide this afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms become more widespread Thursday as an approaching cold front brings precipitation to the region. Highs Thursday will be in the 70s to low 80s.

Behind the cold front much cooler and wet weather sets up Friday into the weekend.

Highs drop into the upper 60s Friday, low 60s Saturday then 50s Sunday. Expect off and on rain showers to continue through the weekend with some snow possible in the mountains. The best chance for snow looks to be Saturday night into Sunday.