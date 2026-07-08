Weather Forecast: Warm with an isolated storm Wednesday

MISSOULA — Warm temperatures set up again today with highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. There will be the chance for a few low 90s through the Bitterroot Valley.

Scattered afternoon storms will be possible primarily south of I-90 as well as areas along and east of the divide. Breezy winds will also be possible this afternoon leading to choppy conditions across area lakes. Winds gusts this afternoon will be around 20-25 mph.

Lewis

High pressure quickly increases Friday into the weekend with highs soaring well into the 90s.