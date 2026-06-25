Weather Forecast: Warm with scattered storms Thursday

MISSOULA — We've already had a few showers and storms pop up around northwest Montana early this morning. It looks like we'll get a little break through mid to late morning with more thunderstorm chances this afternoon and evening. Highs for your Thursday top out in the 70s to low 80s.

Behind the cold front much cooler and wet weather sets up Friday into the weekend.

Highs drop into the upper 60s Friday, low 60s Saturday then 50s Sunday. Expect off and on rain showers to continue through the weekend with some snow possible in the mountains. The best chance for snow looks to be Saturday night into Sunday.