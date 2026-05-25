Weather Forecast: Warm with thunderstorms Memorial Day

MISSOULA — Warm temperatures along with afternoon and evening thunderstorms for you Memorial Day. High temperatures will reach the 80s for most locations today around western Montana. An approaching cold front and low pressure system will then bring scattered showers and storms by the afternoon.

Keep a plan in mind to seek shelter if you have outdoor recreation plans this afternoon between 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM for locations south of Interstate 90, and from 5:00 PM to sunset for locations north of Interstate 90 in western Montana.

The cold front will the move through the region tomorrow bringing cooler temperature along with another round of thunderstorms. Some storms Tuesday could be strong with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. Highs Tuesday top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast each day through the end of the week with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, a cooler air mass is expected to set up Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s along with scattered rain.