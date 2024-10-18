Weather Forecast: Warming back up for the weekend

MISSOULA — After a cold morning temperatures are slowly warming this afternoon.

The highs today will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

High pressure returns, leading to a very nice fall weekend.

The highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday then mid to upper 60s Sunday.

Our next system brings rain back to the forecast on Monday.

The most widespread rain with this system will develop over northwest Montana.

Highs drop just a bit back into the 50s.

After this, the rest of the week will showcase pleasant fall weather with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s to low 60s.

