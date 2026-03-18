Weather Forecast: Warming temperatures and rising rivers

MISSOULA — A Flood Watch is in place today for northwest Montana along the Montana/Idaho border. Warming temperatures and rain will lead to rapidly melting snow allowing for small creeks and streams to rise and potentially rise out of their banks. Along with this, expect ponding of water on roads as well as the potential for water to seep into houses and basements as the snow quickly melts.

Rain will be most widespread this morning before slowly coming to and end by the afternoon. We're then looking at a mostly dry day Thursday with another round of moisture bringing rain back to the forecast for northwest Montana on Friday.

Temperatures continue to warm through the week with the warmest day coming Thursday and Friday. Areas along and south of I-90 will experience the warmest temps with highs in the 60s and even low 70s to end the week.

Temperatures cool off a bit for the weekend with highs back in the 40s to low 50s. Scattered rain showers are expected Saturday with a dry day and highs in the 50s Sunday.