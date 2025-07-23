Weather Forecast: Warming temperatures into the weekend

MISSOULA — Beautiful weather around western Montana today with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures will continue to warm Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 80s to low 90s.

For the weekend, temperatures stay steady in the mid to upper 80s. Models are pointing at a a few thunderstorm opportunities with the best chance coming Sunday afternoon across west-central and southwest Montana.

Temperatures remain in the 80s to low 90s into the start of next week before another round of showers and storms roll in by mid week.