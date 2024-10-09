Weather Forecast: Weather remains quiet

MISSOULA — It will be warm, dry and hazy for our Wednesday as highs top out in the 70s.

The most widespread smoke and haze will be across Southwest Montana as smoke from regional fires continues to impact the region.

Winds will be increasing by the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches the region. Expect gusts of around 20 mph to 30 mph.

Behind the front temperatures drop slightly for Thursday topping out mostly in the 60s.

High pressure quickly returns with temperatures remaining in the 60s and 70s Friday into the weekend.

