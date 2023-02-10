Weather Forecast: Weekend conditions will be drier & warmer

MISSOULA — Weather conditions for the weekend will be drier and warmer overall.

There are minimal chances for light precipitation on Saturday, but generally - the weekend is looking great to get outside.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 20s.

Any Super Bowl or Valentine's Day plans that are outdoors should be dry. Right now, western Montana is in between a weak high pressure and a split low pressure system.

These systems will not give way to much precipitation, if any. The one area that could see some light rain/snow would be the northwestern region.

By next week on Monday, wet weather will return to the forecast.