Weather Forecast: Wet and mild weather continues

MISSOULA — Rain will be most widespread this morning before becoming more scattered by the afternoon. We may even get a few peaks of sunshine this afternoon across northwest Montana before another round of moisture rolls in tonight.

Due to the recent wet and warm weather an Avalanche Warning has been issued for the mountains across northwest Montana through 4 pm this afternoon. Conditions will then be evaluated at that time. Heavy, wet snowfall could provoke a widespread cycle of avalanches large enough to bury, injure, or kill a person. Some of these avalanches could release naturally, and it will be very easy for backcountry travelers to trigger them.

As moisture returns tonight, valleys across northwest Montana could see snow or a rain/snow mix. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Seeley/Swan Valley along with the Glacier region where 1"-to-5" of snow could fall tonight with the higher amounts in the mountains.

Heavy mountain snow along with valley rain will continue each day through Friday.



Flood Watch (Monday - Thursday): Clearwater and Idaho Counties in Idaho, along with Mineral, Flathead, Lake, Lincoln and Sanders Counties in Montana, are under a Flood Watch through Thursday. Heavy rain, along with melting snow could lead to a rapid rise in rivers and streams. Residents in steep terrain and near waterways should prepare for significant rises and potential flooding, as the unusual duration and intensity of this event will stress river basins far beyond typical winter norms.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, things look to dry out just a bit; however, scattered showers stick around with highs remaining in the 40s.