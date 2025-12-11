Weather Forecast: Wet, warm and windy Thursday

MISSOULA — Incredibly warm around western Montana this morning as temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. These do look to be our highs for the day as temperatures drop a bit into the afternoon.

Rain showers will again develop this morning and stick around through Friday. Gusty winds stick around through the day Thursday as well with gusts of 30-40 mph possible.

A strong arctic air mass will drop south out of Canada and slide south and east through the day and push up against the divide by tonight. However, this arctic air will not make it past the divide.

The difference in temperatures will be quite extreme Friday. Locations west of the divide will see highs remaining in the 40s and 50s, while locations east of the divide will see highs in the single digits and teens along with heavy snow and wind.

For those with plans to travel east tonight through Saturday be prepared for winter driving conditions along with very cold temperatures.

Western Montana stays warm and dries out for the weekend with with highs remaining in the 40s and 50s.