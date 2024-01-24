Weather Forecast: Wintry mix tonight

MISSOULA — Our next weather system will bring a round of light mountain snow and a wintry mix to the valleys tonight into Thursday morning.

Around 1" to 3" could fall over mountain passes with snow amounts of just a trace to ½" in the valleys.

Models show a high pressure ridge building Friday and continuing into next week.

This will bring dry and mild temperatures with highs expected to be well above normal.

The one catch to this is, if valley inversions develop, temperatures will remain quite cool in the valleys with warmer air in the mountains.

