Weather Wise: May skiing in Montana

HELENA — The storm currently affecting the state could be the biggest snowstorm of the year for some of Montana's mountains.

When life gives you lemons, some people make lemonade. In this week's Weatherwise, the lifts have stopped spinning at showdown but the flakes continue to fall.

A blizzard warning for up to 3 feet of snow is currently in effect for the Little Belt Mountains and Showdown Montana. The biggest snowstorm of the year here in May has some people excited.

Showdown’s Katie Boedecker said, "They're the real diehards that are still skiing."

It looks like mid-winter up at showdown even though the lifts have been closed for over a month now. Numerous people have been making use of this late-season snow creating fantastic skiing.

“I think we’re having more winter now than we did in winter,” joked Boedecker.

While the ski area is officially closed, Showdown Montana asks people who are earning their turns to follow some guidelines while up on the mountain.

“Come on up and have fun. There’s still a lot of snow up here. We always want you to ski with caution. There is no ski patrol up here right now, so if something happens you’re on your own, but if we’re around we’ll do our best to help,” said Boedecker.

The Highwood Mountains, Big Snowy Mountains, Little Rockies and Bear Paw Mountains could end up with feet of snow and a significant liquid equivalent. Travel in these areas and on top of King's Hill Pass could be extremely difficult.

