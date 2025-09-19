Weekend Weather: A Brief Change Sunday

MISSOULA — A slight change to the forecast for today is just more cloud cover for Southwest Montana.

This is due to moisture from the southwest moving north. However, as it runs into our strong ridge of high pressure, it will quickly dissipate, leaving only a few clouds behind.

These clouds will then clear by the afternoon leading to another day with sunshine and warm temperatures as highs continue to run 8-12 degrees above normal, topping out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Expect another warm day Saturday with sunny skies and highs again in the 80s.

A stronger system and cold front move in on Sunday bringing cooler temperatures (60s to low 70s) along with scattered rain showers.

Another thing to keep in mind for Sunday, the winds are expected to pick up. This could lead to choppy lake conditions, especially along Flathead Lake.

Sunshine and warm weather quickly returns next week with highs back in the upper 70s and 80s.