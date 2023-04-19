Winds, clouds, a few light flurries until warmer weather arrives for the weekend

MISSOULA — The current pattern of clouds, winds, and light precipitation will hold on until the weekend.

Chances for precipitation are very minimal - only ranging between 20-30% for the next few days. These chances will keep clouds overcast and just a few flurries or raindrops in valley areas.

Upper elevations and mountain ranges have better chances for snow come Thursday. Overall, snow levels should remain relatively high which will keep heavy precipitation out of population centers.

Temperatures will also stay on the cooler side, below normal. By Friday and Saturday, temperatures will start warming to more mild daytime highs. Sunshine should also make a return for most of Saturday.

Long range models show another week of this wet and slightly cooler weather, but with a shift to warmer and drier weather for the last week of April.