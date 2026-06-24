Winter returns for the last weekend of June

THURSDAY, JUNE 25TH: Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon over western Montana, however temperatures do remain warm in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We will start the day off partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny around noon. Then cloudy cover builds through the afternoon and evening.

These storms should remain below severe threshold. But be aware of lightning strikes, brief gusty winds and small hail, especially over northwest Montana.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26TH: A cold front will move through the area in the morning bringing scattered rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms initially. Rain should be on and off throughout the day. High temperatures will only reach the 60s for most areas.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27TH: While there will still be showers around on Saturday, it is looking like we will be in between two storm systems, with the second wave of heavier moisture arriving late Saturday night. It still will be cool and cloudy with highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY, JUNE 28TH: Another round of more consistent rain shower activity will stick around for most of the day. Snow levels will drop to around 6000 feet. Accumulating snow is lilkey for the mountain ranges of southwest Montana and the Continental Divide.

High temperatures will only reach the 50s for most areas, coming close to record minimum high temperatures for June 28th.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: This storm systems begins to move out on Monday, with just a few remain rain showers moving through western Montana. Temperatures will be on an upward trend through next week.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

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Missoula Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 96 (1926)

Low: 35 (1953)

AVG: 76/48

Kalispell Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 93 (1962)

Low: 31 (1985)

AVG: 74/45

Hamilton Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 93 (1988)

Low: 34 (2022)

AVG: 76/46

MTN

MTN