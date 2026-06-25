Winter Storm Watch issued for mountains as colder storm looms

FRIDAY, JUNE 26TH: A cold front will move through the area in the morning bringing scattered rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Rain should be on and off throughout the day. High temperatures will only reach the 60s for most areas.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27TH: While there will still be showers around on Saturday, it is looking like we will be in between two storm systems in Missoula and the Mission and Flathead Valleys. Some more steady rain will impact the Bitterroot Valley throughout the day. The second wave of widespread moisture arrives late Saturday night. It still will be cool and cloudy with highs in the 60s. The wind will be out of the northwest at 10-20 MPH

SUNDAY, JUNE 28TH: Another round of more consistent rain shower activity will stick around for most of the day. Snow levels will drop to around 6000 feet. Accumulating snow is likely for the mountain ranges of southwest Montana and the Continental Divide.

Morning lows dip to the 40s for most areas, with some isolated higher elevation towns dropping into the 30s.

High temperatures will only reach the 50s for most areas, coming close to record minimum high temperatures for June 28th.

MONDAY, JUNE 29TH: It is looking more likely that moisture sticks around for a bit longer in northwest and west-central Montana on Monday. Higher elevation snow is possible in the Glacier area, especially in the morning. Highs only reach the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Temperatures will be on an upward trend through next week, but isolated to scattered thunderstorms will stick around in western Montana.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

MTN

MTN

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Missoula Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 99 (1926)

Low: 32 (1976)

AVG: 77/48

Kalispell Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 95 (1926)

Low: 31 (2007)

AVG: 74/45

Hamilton Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 97 (1910)

Low: 34 (2007)

AVG: 76/46

MTN

MTN