MISSOULA — Another wave of Pacific moisture moves over southern Montana tonight. This will produce heavy snow over the Madison and Gallatin ranges, as well as the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains. Over a foot of snow is expected in this part of the state.

Light accumulation is possible in the Bitterroot and Helena Valleys Friday night as this storm pulls away. Up to 5 inches of localized snow is likely in the Gallatin Valley.

Expect difficult travel over passes like Bozeman, Homestake, Lost Trail, and MacDonald Friday night into Saturday morning.

This storm pulls away by the time most of us are waking up on Saturday morning for a lot of our area. Patchy freezing fog is possible, but we expect partly cloudy skies through the rest of the day with highs reaching the upper 30s to low 40s.

Another wave of wet weather moves in Sunday afternoon into Monday. This will produce another round of primarily valley rain and mountain snow.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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