Woman dies in 2 vehicle Park County crash

GREAT FALLS — An 82-year old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Park County on Friday.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crasn happened just before 4 p.m. near mile marker 342 of Interstate 90.

The MHP says the woman "entered the eastbound lane going westbound" and crashed into an eastbound Honda SUV.

MTN

The elderly woman died at the scene; she was wearing a seatbelt, and drugs/alcohol were not factors in the crash, according to the MHP.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital by ambulance; the extent and nature of the 46-year-old woman's injuries were not disclosed.