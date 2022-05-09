Watch

Actions

Woman dies in 2 vehicle Park County crash

Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted at 8:05 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 10:05:23-04

GREAT FALLS — An 82-year old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Park County on Friday.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crasn happened just before 4 p.m. near mile marker 342 of Interstate 90.

The MHP says the woman "entered the eastbound lane going westbound" and crashed into an eastbound Honda SUV.

fatal crash park county may 6

The elderly woman died at the scene; she was wearing a seatbelt, and drugs/alcohol were not factors in the crash, according to the MHP.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital by ambulance; the extent and nature of the 46-year-old woman's injuries were not disclosed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119