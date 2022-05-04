World Migratory Bird Week celebrations in Montana

HELENA - This week it’s World Migratory Bird Week, and in Helena, there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate and learn about our fine feathered friends.

This week’s theme is “Dim the Lights” – ironically putting a spotlight on a surprise problem birds face.

“Many people don’t know that over 80% of migratory birds migrate during the evening hours, during the night hours," Conservation Educator for Helena Lewis & Clark National Forest Liz Burke told MTN. "So, the things that we can do, simple things like closing blinds or having shields on lights can really help these migratory birds, especially during spring and fall.”

World Migratory Bird Day celebrations Web Extra

Events like guided bird walks with Montana WILD, and bird trivia at the Lewis and Clark Tap Room are going on every day this week. And the celebration culminates this Saturday with The Birding Festival at the Helena Regulating Reservoir.

Montana FWP

“If you haven’t been out to the Helena regulating reservoir, it really is the jewel of the Helena area," said Burke. "In addition to the management and the entities it provides a great habitat sight and if you haven’t been there, it’s a good opportunity to see how migratory birds use that area and to gain greater awareness for the importance of our Montana habitat.”

