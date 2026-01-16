Congressional delegation travels to Denmark over Greenland standoff

Congressional Republicans and Democrats are speaking out against President Donald Trump's desire to acquire Greenland, with some warning that military action could destroy the NATO alliance.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons, who is currently leading a bipartisan delegation to Denmark, said Trump's rhetoric about potentially taking Greenland by force could have "disastrous consequences."

"It's hard to discern what the heck President Trump's talking about. He just wants to change the color on the map and make it part of the United States, like this is the game of risk or something," Coons said. "And our NATO allies are now making it really clear that any effort to take Greenland by force would destroy the NATO alliance."

When asked if U.S. action against Greenland would end NATO, Coons responded: "Yes."

The pushback from Republicans on Greenland has been notably stronger than their response to Trump's comments about Venezuela. Lawmakers cite concerns about attacking a NATO ally, as Greenland is owned by Denmark, a staunch U.S. ally and fellow NATO member.

Coons, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is currently meeting with Danish officials in Copenhagen as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

A working group made up of Danish and U.S. officials is trying to find a diplomatic solution to the standoff. However, recent meetings between Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio ended with what officials described as fundamental differences in opinion.

Trump has not ruled out using military force to acquire Greenland, despite repeated statements from Greenland and Danish officials that the island is not for sale.

The situation remains unresolved as diplomatic efforts continue.