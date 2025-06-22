US takes stock of its bombings in Iran and warns against escalation

President Donald Trump urged Iran to pursue peace after the U.S. military carried out unprecedented strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday.

"The strikes were a spectacular military success," President Trump said.

"Operation Midnight Hammer" was the first operational use of bunker-buster munitions.

U.S. forces target nuclear sites at Fordow and Natanz and launched Tomahawk cruise missiles at targets in Isfahan, Iran. Military leaders said the limited mission used 75 guided weapons, including 14 of the massive ordnance penetrators known as bunker-busters.

"Initial battle damage assessments indicate all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction," said Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a press conference.

The action comes after Trump set a maximum two-week timeline as he decided next steps concerning Iran, as Iran escalates hostilities with Israel. Trump had pursued a negotiated nuclear deal, but warned that Iran could not be permitted to obtain a nuclear weapon.

In an address to the nation on Saturday, the president said Iran must make peace or face further attacks.

"There will be either peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," President Trump said in the address. "Remember, there are many targets left."

President Trump and also warned Iran away from retaliating against the U.S., writing on social media after the strikes "ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT."

In new comments on Sunday, President Trump suggested the possibility of regime change in Iran, but did not offer specific details.

"It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" the president wrote.

As Israel congratulated the U.S. and allies underscored hopes for deescalation, Iran condemned the strikes.

"The warmongering and lawless administration in Washington is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications of its act of aggression," said Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.

Chairman Cane said force protection measures across the Middle East region were elevated ahead of the strike, and remain on alert.

State leaders say they are also monitoring the situation, in some cases deploying more police presence to religious and diplomatic sites and other sensitive areas in U.S. cities.

