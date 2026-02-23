'Surreal sight to see': US tourist describes chaotic scenes in Mexico amid cartel violence

Following the killing of one of Mexico's most notorious drug kingpins, a wave of cartel violence has struck fear into U.S. citizens visiting popular tourist destinations in the country.

The Mexican Army on Sunday said it carried out an operation that killed Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. U.S. officials have described the cartel as powerful as the Sinaloa organization and a major trafficker of drugs into the United States.

In the aftermath, cartel gunmen torched vehicles to block roads across the country, prompting many residents to shelter indoors. According to The Associated Press, more than 1,000 people were trapped at the Guadalajara Zoo, afraid to risk traveling home. The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico has also urged American travelers to shelter in place as roadblocks have impacted airline operations and led to flight cancellations in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta — two popular tourist destinations for Americans.

Aaron Mason, news director for the Scripps News Group station in Buffalo, New York, was vacationing in Puerto Vallarta when the killing happened. He said he is safe but described tense and unnerving scenes.

"I was walking into the downtown area yesterday morning and you could see smoke pouring from different points of the city," Mason said. "And then I turned one corner to go to the gym, actually, and that's when I saw flames from a car that was just in the middle of the intersection on fire."

"You saw the smoke — at one point it was so heavy that it was just pouring over the downtown area in Zona Romantica and right onto the beach," he said. "I mean, it was just such a surreal sight to see because this is such a beautiful, peaceful place."

It is believed the operation to target Oseguera Cervantes was done with support from U.S. intelligence. The killing comes as President Donald Trump has urged Mexico to take stronger action against cartels and the flow of drugs into the U.S., threatening tariffs or military intervention if results are not seen.