1 person dead, 1 injured in Yellowstone County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 32-year-old Billings man died in a two-vehicle collision in Billings on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

It happened near the intersection of Broadwater Avenue and 14th Street SW just after 1 a.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, two people driving motorcycles were eastbound on Broadwater Avenue.

One motorcycle struck the other, and both drivers lost control.

One of the motorcycles crashed into a tree, killing the driver.

The name of the man who died has not been released at this point.

The other motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man from Billings, was taken to a hospital by ambulance for what are said to be minor injuries.

According to the MHP, the man who died was not wearing a helmet; the survivor was wearing a helmet.

Alcohol on the part of at least one driver is suspected as a factor in the crash.

