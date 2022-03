MISSOULA — Two people died in an early morning Friday crash in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle accident that happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Raser Drive and Cemetery Road.

Two of the four people in the vehicle died in the accident.

The status of the other two people in the vehicle is not known at this time.

MPD is continuing to investigate the crash.