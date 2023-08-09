25-foot Michael Myers is the biggest Halloween inflatable we’ve seen

If you thought Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton was just about as big as Halloween decorations can get: think again.

HalloweenCostumes.com has just launched its new items for the 2023 season, and this year’s collection includes an inflatable Michael Myers that stands a whopping 25 feet tall!

Priced at $499.99, the Michael Myers Halloween Inflatable stands taller than many one-story homes. Myers is wearing his signature mask and blue jumpsuit and holding a bloody inflatable knife.

If the $500 price tag is a bit steep for you, you can also get the inflatable in two smaller sizes: a 15-foot version at $299.99 and an 8-foot version for $119.99. The inflatables are currently available for preorder with an estimated in-stock date of mid-September.

HalloweenCostumes.com has loads of other items as well, ranging from giant decorations to smaller ones for inside your home. And, as the company’s name suggests, costumes are available as well.

Other larger-than-life items include a 7-foot Animatronic Wailing Banshee for $199.99, an animated 10-foot Towering Grim Reaper for $499.99 and a seriously spooky Headless Horseman Animatronic Decoration for $199.99.

If you didn’t get your hands on Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton when it went on sale last month, HalloweenCostumes.com even has a version that looks quite similar, but it is a few feet shorter. Priced at $299.99, this Giant 8-foot Animated Skeleton has glowing LED eyes and its jaw moves so it appears like it’s speaking. It costs $299.99.

If you’re not into the Michael Myers and the “Halloween” franchise but still love horror movie characters, Spirit Halloween has a 6-foot-tall Leatherface animatronic from the “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” series.

Wearing the “Pretty Woman Mask” from the films, the animatronic moves 360 degrees at the waist, makes grunting noises and comes with a chainsaw that makes sounds for some extra scares.

You’ll also find another classic Halloween movie character at Home Depot, where you can order a 13-foot-tall animated Jack Skellington priced at $399. Dressed in his pinstripe suit and bowtie from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the Pumpkin King is motion-activated, talks and sings, lights up and moves his head and mouth.

You’ll also find other over-the-top Halloween items at both Lowe’s and Home Depot, including a12-foot Scarecrow at Lowe’s and a 7.5-foot animated Marsh Monster at Home Depot.

