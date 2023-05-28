3 dead, 5 injured in shooting at annual motorcycle rally in New Mexico

Three people were killed and five were injured after gunfire erupted at an annual motorcycle rally in New Mexico.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. in the city of Red River. New Mexico State Police said officers arrived to find two people deceased at the scene and six injured. Five of those wounded were transported to local hospitals, one of whom later died. The sixth was airlifted to a Denver hospital for treatment.

Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said the violence broke out between two retail stores and involved members of a motorcycle gang.

Police identified all eight individuals as OMG members. The three deceased individuals, all from New Mexico, have been identified as 26-year-old Anthony Silva, 46-year-old Randy Sanchez, and 46-year-old Damian Breaux.

The mayor said the shooters have been caught.

"The shooters have all been apprehended. There is no threat to the community at all," said Calhoun in a video posted to Facebook.

Police said 30-year-old Jacob David Castillo, who was injured during the incident, was charged with an open count of murder. Upon his release from the hospital, he will be booked into the Taos County Detention Center.

Another injured individual, 41-year-old Christopher Garcia of Texas, received an unrelated cocaine possession charge. He was discharged from the hospital and booked into the Taos County Detention Center, police said.

Mathew Charles Jackson, a 39-year-old from Texas, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in a liquor establishment, and was also booked into the Taos County Detention Center.

Police said the remaining four injured males have not yet been charged with a crime. They won't not be identified unless they end up facing charges.

About 20,000 bikers had been in town for the annual motorcycle event. The city was placed under a curfew until 4 a.m. with an immediate ban on alcohol sales.

Calhoun said per police recommendation, businesses within the crime scene investigation area must be closed on Memorial Day.

