8-Man roundup: No. 3 Thompson Falls rolls Seeley-Swan to remain undefeated

(Editor's note: this article will be updated as games finish)

No. 3 Thompson Falls 62, Seeley-Swan 6

SEELEY LAKE -- Thompson Falls wasted no time in making another statement victory as the Blue Hawks defeated Seeley-Swan 62-6 on Friday night.

Nathan Schraeder nabbed a pair of pick-6's for the Blue Hawks, one from five yards and another from 32. Both were in the first quarter as Thompson Falls built a 30-6 lead after the first period.

Quarterback Elijah Ratliff scored on a 1-yard keeper on Thompson Falls' second play from scrimmage after Trae Thilmony took the opening kickoff to the Seeley-Swan 2-yard line. Ryan Bucher added a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Thompson Falls also got a safety on a bad snap by Seeley-Swan on a punt.

Thilmony added touchdown runs of 12 and 9 in the second quarter while Ratliff added a second rushing score as the Blue Hawks went into halftime up 50-6 to force the running clock. Josh Wilhite added two second-half rushing touchdowns to pad the lead for Thompson Falls.

Seeley-Swan's lone score came on a 67-yard scamper from quarterback Owen Hoag in the first quarter.

Thompson Falls, ranked No. 3 in the MontanaSports.com power rankings, improves to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the 8-Man West. This victory comes after the Blue Hawks beat Clark Fork 49-0 a week ago. Seeley-Swan falls to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in league play.

Belt 60, Cascade 12

From start to finish the Belt Huskies took care of business beating Cascade 60-12. Belt came in 3-1 looking to establish the run and establish it they did.

Garrett Metrione and Ethan Triplett would score five rushing touchdowns combined before halftime. Cascade moves to 2-3 while Belt improves to 4-1.

8-Man scores

Broadus 47, Poplar 8

Charlo 60, Plains 0

Chinook 61, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 14

Drummound-Philipsburg 56, Victor 6

Ennis 61, Absarokee 16

Joliet 42, Twin Bridges 6

Plentywood 58, Forsyth 6

Simms 84, Harlem 18

Shelby 58, Hays-Lodgepole 14

