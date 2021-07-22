94-Year-Old Gets To Try On Wedding Dress After Not Being Allowed In Bridal Shop In 1952

Almost 70 years after marrying the love of her life, Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker has been able to enjoy what’s typically a crucial part of the wedding prep — trying on and choosing the dream dress.

Tucker, now a 94-year-old great-great-grandmother in Birmingham, Alabama, recently watched the movie “Coming to America” with her granddaughter Angela Strozier. During the wedding scene — who can forget the pink dress with the flowing train, worn by Shari Headley as bride Lisa McDowell to Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem? — Stozier heard Tucker whisper that she always wanted to try on a wedding gown, WVTM13 reported.

But in 1952, when Tucker got married, Black people weren’t allowed in bridal shops in the South. So instead of her dream gown, she wore a a blue mermaid-style dress borrowed from someone else. She told WVTM reporter Rick Karle that her groom, Lehman, wore a yellow sports coat with white pants.

“He didn’t look good at all, but I still married him,” she told Karle.

Strozier and other family members decided it wasn’t too late to fulfill Tucker’s wish, and they made her an appointment at their local David’s Bridal store. Finally, Tucker was able to say “yes” to the dress.

“Our grandmother has sacrificed so much for us, so to be able to turn around and grant her a ‘want,’ that was just priceless for me,” Strozier told ABC7.

A series of pictures and videos shared to Facebook by another granddaughter, Erica Tucker, capture the special occasion.

“I’m getting married!” Tucker says in one clip.

She looks stunning!

David’s Bridal even made sure she got to try on a traditional garter belt.

Tucker told ABC that she didn’t want to take the dress off.

“I looked in the mirror at myself wanting to know who is that,” she said. “Yeah, I was very excited! I felt great! I told ya, it felt just like I was getting married!”

The wedding fun doesn’t stop there. According to ABC, Tucker’s family are now planning to throw her a real wedding reception. And with four children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, it’s sure to be a party to remember.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.