A look inside the Missoula County Elections Office

MISSOULA - Another election is right around the corner for Montana voters.

It will be the first election for Missoula County after a local Republican group conducted a recount of the 2020 General Election following allegations of fraud.

While the paid recount just a few weeks ago showed the allegations were unfounded, Missoula election officials are again showing the public how safe and secure they take the democratic process.

Hannah Hislop/MTN News

The Missoula County Election Office says they have mailed about 70,000 ballots for the May 3 school and special district election.

Following a turbulent 2020 election season, county officials showed us what it looks like behind the scenes come election day.

The sound of counting and filing with the machines, help make Missoula elections secure.

Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman says nothing has changed in years when it comes to providing a secure and honest election system in Missoula County.

“We have a paper ballot trail, we audit our equipment after federal elections. We go through this testing process before the election and on election days, and then no election is certified until an independent group comes in and completes that process of a canvass to go through and make sure that the ballots issued and the ballots counted were the same.” - Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman

The sworn-in election judges — such as Betsy Spettigue — perform the mandatory tests on the equipment to ensure the security of the machines.

One of the measures taken are specific USB’s that are encoded for certain elections and then they are sealed. This guarantees no tampering.

“The whole experience is really more customer service be ensured that they feel welcome that there isn't a right vote or a wrong vote," said Spettigue. "It's your voting.”

Ballots are due back May 3 by 8 p.m. and Seaman says the best way for you to ensure that you are registered to vote in this election is to stop by the office.