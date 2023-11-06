A sign of the holidays: Christmas tree permits on sale this week

MISSOULA — It's almost here.

If you've been eager to kick the holidays off around your household, you'll soon be able to kick things into high gear.

Tree permits are available for both Lolo National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest this Thursday, November 9.

Prices for both forests remain the same. One tree will cost you five dollars. You can cut down a total of three trees.

If you're near Flathead National Forest, you don't need to wait. Permits went on sale last month and the cost is five bucks as well.

If you're a first-timer or a seasoned tree hunter, there's plenty of important information to keep at your fingertips. We've got you covered. Below, you'll find direct links to need-to-know info before you head out. You'll find maps, so you know where you can get your tree and, most importantly, the maximum size tree you can cut down.

Lolo National Forest

Bitterroot National Forest

Flathead National Forest