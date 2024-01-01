What is your job?

News Producer.

When did you start working here?

June of 2024.

Where else have you worked?

Before I graduated, I washed cars and ran a social media account for a car dealership.

Where did you go to college?

I went to THE Washington State University.

Where did you grow up?

I grew up in Monroe, Washington, just outside of Seattle.

What are some of the biggest news stories you have covered?

I was a student journalist when the four students at the University of Idaho were murdered. Since I went to school 15 minutes away from the University of Idaho, I was one of the first people on the scene and was there for the first press conference.

What is your philosophy on news?

Keeping our community informed and telling the entire story. The genuine connections with the people who live here in Montana are what's most important to me.

What do you love about living here?

The friends that I've made here and the endless things to do.

Contact:

Email: aaron.monson@kpax.com

To send news tip: news@kpax.com