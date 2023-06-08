City of Missoula hosts walk through the Old Sawmill District

MISSOULA — The city of Missoula hosted a walk with the EPA around the Old Sawmill District to highlight what they say is a success story for the Missoula Brownfields Program.

This program provides grants to the city to give former industrial and commercial properties new life. Some of these properties include the ones that became the Poverello Center, Missoula Food Bank and the River Road Neighborhood Farm.

In 2006, the City of Missoula used a 1.7 million dollar loan from Brownfields for a cleanup project that was completed in 2014. That project is now home to a 14-acre riverfront park and extended Wyoming Street which now boasts everything from apartments to restaurants.

Tyler Walls, the Missoula Brownfields Program Specialist says the city is still looking into the future regarding this project.

"So what we see now in 2023 is the result of the cleanup being complete in 2014 there’s still a lot of parcels of property in development phases so there’s still five ten twenty years of plans that will fill the entirety of this property."

The Old Sawmill District has seen over one hundred million dollars in private investment this revitalization project began.

