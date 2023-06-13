Darby High School Skills USA team heading to nationals

DARBY — Three students from Darby High School are on their way to Georgia on June 16 for a competition that helps them get prepared for life skills in the future.

Courtney Bennett Darby High School’s Career Advisor explains the program that does this for the students.

“Skills USA is job skills and trades so we promote welding, construction, pretty much anything like that you would go straight from high school to working.”

Darby High School has been a part of Skills USA for two years and both of those years the program has sent multiple students to the national competition.

One of the job skills these students learn is how to conduct themselves in a job interview which Darby Team member Abigail Converse was the best at in the state and is looking to ride the momentum of the win into Georgia.

“I think I’m as ready as I can be. I was pretty nervous going into state but it seems like the more nervous I am the better I do so I think it’s a good thing that I am a little nervous about it.”

This trip to Georgia is not all about the competition, it is also an opportunity for these students to develop relationships that can be essential to their futures.

Tyrell Bumgardner, the team’s chapter secretary, explained what these opportunities have meant for him.

“I’ve learned a lot, networking is a big one. Doing that can help you out so much in your life and just sitting down and talking with someone for a little bit can mean so much to them and you. You can learn so much and they can learn something from you as well.”

Tyrell will be competing in the culinary competition at nationals and his third teammate Sierra Reed will be attending nationals to observe and learn how to be a better leader for the team next year.