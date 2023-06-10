Hamilton hosts annual Bitterroot Day

HAMILTON — Hundreds of people gathered in Hamilton early in the morning for the Bitterroot Day cultural heritage event.

Michelle Nowling the Ravali Conty Museum Director explains what this event is all about.

“So bitterroot day is celebrating the cultural heritage of the valley which kind of has two big parts. One is the bitterroot plant, it is our state flower, it's a protected plant and historically it has been a major food source for the native peoples to the valley which is the Salish Tribe.”

Members of the Three Cheifs Cultural Center gathered on the lawn of the Ravali County Museum to perform traditional Salish songs and dances of their tribe.

This is the first year since Covid that this group has made the trip down to Hamilton and Marie Torosian, the director of the cultural center, explained the importance of keeping tradition alive.

Derek Joseph Marie Torosian addresses the crowd at Bitterroot Day Hamilton Mt.

“We’re able to bring back a part of us that our ancestors have passed down from generation to generation through their songs and through our dances and our traditions and cultures and we share that with all the people here today that come to bitterroot day and I’m really glad that Ravali County Museum invites us to come back and do this and be a part of their day.”

People gathered to either watch this performance or to shop at some of the local vendors lined up along the streets of Hamilton.

Whatever their reasoning was for attending Bitterroot day they fit right in with the essential message of the day, community.

“And just give back to the community here and help to educate the community that the bitterroot salish are still here we’re still a part of the community and the homelands and you know it feels good to come back.”

Torosian said when asked about the community aspect of this event.