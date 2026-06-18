Samantha Perl, Producer

What is your job: I'm one of the Montana This Morning Producers. I primarily produce Great Falls' and Helena's morning shows.

When did you start working here: I started in June 2026

Where else have you worked: Before producing at KPAX I worked at one of our sister stations, KRTV in Great Falls for two years. My primary job was directing Montana This Morning as well as the 5:30 and 10 pm shows on the weekends. On the side, I produced KRTV's 4:30 pm statewide lifestyle news show. After doing that for nearly two years, I realized producing was the path I wanted to follow!

Where did you go to college: I graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in Radio-Television-Film and a Sports Media minor. I honed in on my love for TV production at the student-run TV station, Texas Student Television. I was a part of a variety of shows within the station but decided I wanted to work in news after college. I'm not afraid to show my school pride in the Treasure State! Hook 'Em Horns!

Where did you grow up: I was born and raised in Austin, Texas! In 2024 after college, I moved quickly to Montana to join MTN. Although I am far from home, Montana has become my home away from home and I'm so thankful I came to this beautiful state.

What are some of the biggest news stories you've covered: While I was directing at KRTV, the biggest story I've witnessed was the Anaconda shooting and weeklong manhunt for the suspect. Although the story happened several hours from Great Falls, we were anticipating breaking news during the morning show. In school at UT Austin, I helped break the news online of the Men's Basketball coach being fired.

What is your philosophy on news: The viewers deserve reporting that’s accurate, fair, and engaging.

What do you love about living here: I love seeing the mountains basically anywhere I look! Montana is beautiful — whether that’s the Missouri River, Clark Fork River, or sunrises or sunsets. It’s absolutely beautiful here! There are so many things to do and places to explore across the state. Glacier and Yellowstone are gorgeous too. I’m happy that I decided to come to this state, it’s changed my life for the better!

