Airplane crashes into Hungry Horse Reservoir

Posted at 5:10 PM, Nov 19, 2023
HUNGRY HORSE RESERVOIR- Earlier this morning an airplane crashed on the shores of the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

The Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said there were no fatalities however two people were inside the aircraft and were transported to the hospital. The condition of those transported is unknown as this time.

Law enforcement and the Flathead County Dive Team will be on scene to remove pieces of the plane and conduct their investigation. The public is asked to be cautious and give law enforcement room to operate.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Updates will be available as information becomes available.

