Alaska landslide kills 3, while 3 others are still missing

A landslide in Alaska claimed the lives of three people Monday and three others are still missing after trees and debris came barreling down on a remote coastal fishing community.

The swath of destruction was estimated to be about 450 feet wide and engulfed multiple homes in Wrangell, Alaska, about 155 miles south of the state capital of Juneau.

It was part of a strong storm system that brought torrential rainfall and strong wind gusts that may have helped trigger the slide.

During an initial search, Alaska State Troopers said rescue crews recovered the body of a girl before the mission was suspended due to unstable conditions.

Then on Tuesday, a drone operator discovered the bodies of two adults, which were recovered from the debris.

Troopers said they are still searching for two other children and one adult who remain unaccounted for.

State geologists said they would continue to monitor the area over the coming days as the risk of additional landslides remains high.

Another storm system is forecast in the region late Wednesday into Thursday.

Troopers said water taxis were available to residents seeking to evacuate the area, and a local church has offered food and lodging for those who are displaced.

