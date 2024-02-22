All five Culkin brothers are appearing on the same TV show for the first time ever

With more than 30 years of acting credits among them, it’s surprising that the five Culkin brothers have never all shared the stage at once. That changes Feb. 23 when all eight episodes of a new animated series land on Prime Video.

Kieran Culkin stars as Dr. Plowp in “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy,” and his four real-life brothers join him in episode six as his character’s brothers.

“In Season One of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy,” reads a synopsis of the show. “Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement.”

Prime Video shared a trailer for the show, an adult animated sci-fi comedy, on YouTube:

The surname Culkin has been fairly well known since 1990’s “Home Alone” debut starring Culkin brother Macaulay. More recently, Culkin brother Kieran earned accolades — an Emmy and a Golden Globe — for his work on HBO’s “Succession,” which concluded in 2023. Rory Culkin recently nabbed a role on Netflix’s “Black Mirror” and previously netted acting credits portraying younger versions of his brothers in their projects (a younger Macaulay in 1994’s “Richie Rich” and a younger Kieran in 2002’s “Igby Goes Down”), and brothers Christian and Shane have one acting credit each — Christian in the 1994 film “My Summer Story” and Shane in the 1998 Broadway revival of “Our Town.”

The Culkin brothers aren’t the only stars in “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’s” cast: Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu and Sam Smith round out the main characters, while guest star spots go to big names including John Waters, Tracee Ellis Ross, Bowen Yang, Abbi Jacobson and more.

