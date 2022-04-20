Amazon Announces First-Ever Pet Day Event On May 2

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you have pets, Amazon is offering a full day of deals soon that you will not want to miss.

The first-ever Amazon Pet Day is scheduled for May 2, and looks like it will be similar to Amazon Prime Day — just for pets instead. The day will be filled with 24 hours of deals from food and toys to grooming and other accessories for your furry family members.

While we don’t yet know every deal you’ll find on Amazon Pet Day, the retailer has listed some of the items that will be on sale so pet parents can plan ahead and make a shopping list. Deals are being added daily, so you’ll want to check back often.

Take a look at just some of the deals you’ll be able to find on Amazon Pet Day:

This cat water fountain will be 15% off on Amazon Pet Day, taking the price from $29 to $24.64. You can also save an additional $2 by clipping a coupon, which takes the price to $22.64. Made with a high-grade stainless-steel top, the fountain is durable, hygienic and dishwasher-safe. It includes three carbon filters, one foam filter, two spouts and two cleaning brushes.

With nearly 13,000 reviews so far, it has a total rating of 4.5 stars. Reviewers say it is easy to assemble and clean, is super quiet and helps their pet drink more water. While it is marketed as a cat fountain, many find that their dogs enjoy drinking from it as well.

This Ruff ‘N Ruffus Self-Cleaning Brush will be priced at $12.72, a savings of 15%. With more than 2,000 reviews, it has 4.5 out of 5 stars; customers say it’s a must-have for long-haired pets, is easy to clean and comes highly recommended.

The brush has rubber tip bristles that remove knots, dander and loose hair from your pet. Simply press the button when you’re done brushing and the hair will release so you can toss it out. The set also comes with a de-matting comb and heavy-duty pet nail clippers.

These Topmart 3 Tiers Foam Dog Ramp/steps will be 24% off, priced at $73.09. The stairs help older or injured small dogs and cats get on furniture so they can stay mobile and help reduce the strain they might otherwise experience from jumping onto beds and other elevated spots. The stairs also come with either a dog rope toy or a pet hair remover roller.

Recommended for animals weighing less than 60 pounds, it has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, with more than 1,400 reviews so far. Customers say the stairs help their animals get on and off the couch or bed and are easy to move around.

One reviewer, who called the stairs the “best purchase ever,” said they have a 15-year-old Dachshund with joint problems.

“My dog took to these stairs minutes after I put the cover on it and now climbs them no matter where they are sitting, even if they climb to nothing while I am cleaning house,” they wrote. “Thank you to this company, you have helped my fur-baby live a happier, healthier, safer life.”

These chicken-flavored Puppy Teething Rings come in a 6-count package that will be 15% off on Amazon Pet Day, for a total of $9.31 (they also currently have a 20% coupon attached). Made in the U.S., the teething rings help relieve teething pain and soreness and are edible and digestible. They also have added calcium for healthy teeth and bones and are fortified with omega-3 fatty acids.

With a whopping 19,500 reviews so far, the teething rings have a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customers say their puppies love them, they are great for teething and they help keep their puppies busy.

This Pieviev Anti-Tracking Cat Litter Mat will be 15% off, making it $19.54. The mat measures 30 by 24 inches, is water and urine-proof and has a honeycomb double layer to trap litter. It is also easy to clean, as you can vacuum it and simply wash it with water.

With close to 2,800 reviews, it has 4.5 out of 5 stars; 71% of customers give it a full 5 stars. Reviewers call it a “game-changer,” saying it’s easy to clean, keeps litter off the floor and is large enough for most litter boxes.

Packed full of toys, this Pacific Pups Products 18-Piece Dog Toy Set will be 32% off, priced at $20.39. The set comes with tugging ropes, ball treat dispensers and toys for chewing, fetching, teeth-cleaning and more. Each purchase of a Pacific Pups Products toy supports Pacific Pups Rescue, a non-profit dog rescue in California.

With close to 6,700 reviews so far, the toys have a total rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Customers say they are a great value, last a long time and are worth the money. One reviewer who gave the toys 5 stars said they bought them for their puppy’s birthday meetup as party favors, then kept the rest.

“The leftovers I have for him put away for when he needs a new toy,” they wrote. “He’s a strong Frenchie so he goes through things fairly quickly. These hold up pretty well, considering the price.”

This GHG Dog Nail Grinder will be 33% off, priced at $19.99. It is rechargeable and includes an LED light so you can see better when filing your pet’s claws. While it has a high-quality motor, it is quiet so it doesn’t frighten your pet. It also includes three rotation speeds and two ports, so it will work for small, medium or large pets.

With nearly 3,800 reviews so far, it has 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers say it is easy to use, gets the job done, has low noise and is highly recommended.

Priced at 26% off, this Yuntec Dog Car Seat Cover will be $27.95 on Amazon Pet Day. Measuring 53 by 47 inches, the seat cover fits most standard cars, trucks and SUVs and will protect your car seat from getting scratched and dirty. The seat cover has adjustable straps for the headrest and two seat belts that insert into your seat belt buckles.

With nearly 3,000 reviews, the seat cover has 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers saying it’s easy to install and clean, works well for leather seats, fits perfectly and is heavy-duty.

This WOPET Automatic Pet Feeder will be 15% off, priced at $67.99. The feeder allows you to schedule up to four automated feedings per day and control food portions from two teaspoons to 4.5 cups per feeding. You can even record a custom message to get your pet excited about their meal.

With more than 5,300 ratings so far, it has 4.6 out of 5 stars. Pet owners say it makes portion sizes easy and is easy to set up and program. Many mention that the voice recording is a fun feature.

This IPRIMIO Cat Litter Scooper with Deep Shovel will be 32% off, which makes it $10.10. While it may seem like all litter scoopers are pretty much the same, this one is actually patented and combines a sifter with a deep shovel. Ergonomically designed, it is made for getting into corners and taking larger scoops.

With more than 21,400 reviews, it has 4.8 out of 5 stars; 85% of customers give it a full 5 stars. Cat owners say it is non-stick, better than plastic scoops and makes cleaning the litter box much easier.

You can see all of the Amazon Pet Day deals by visiting Amazon now and shop the deals on May 2.

