Montana 250 Commission launches 'Two Lights Montana'

The Montana 250 Commission, ServeMontana and the governor's office have launched a statewide initiative for the nation's 250th anniversary.

Inspired by Paul Revere's ride and the two lights signal from the Old North Church in 1775, "Two Lights Montana" encourages Montanans to learn about America's past and take action in their communities.

The initiative follows three phases: learning about Montana's history by exploring parks or visiting museums, participating and engaging with local government, and serving the community through volunteering or even just helping a neighbor.

Officials say, especially for the country's 250th anniversary, being involved in the community is more important now than ever.

"We want to inspire other people," said Montana 250 Commission chair Chris Averill. "We want to leave a documented legacy for the next generation to look back and say 'What did folks in my community do on our 250th anniversary?'"

Montanans are encouraged to share pictures and stories online to spread the message using #TwoLightsMT.