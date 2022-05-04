This Durable Area Rug From Amazon Will Liven Up Any Room Or Outdoor Space

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Using area rugs can be an easy and gorgeous way to tie a space together. Area rugs can also define and separate rooms, make a statement or add an element of warmth, color and character. Rugs can even reduce noise and, of course, they can protect the floor underneath from scratches and scuffs. The only real downside to area rugs is that they can be pricey.

If you have been shopping for a neutral rug with a classic design that is budget-friendly, you might want to check out the Nicole Miller Patio Country Ayana rugs from Home Dynamix, available on Amazon. The gray and black area rug features a bordered, modern medallion pattern that is elegant and understated.

One of the most appealing qualities of this rug is that it is as durable as it is lovely, and it’s versatile enough to use indoors or outdoors. The carpet is woven with polypropylene fibers and a jute backing to stand up to foot traffic and the elements. It also has UV protection, making it even more long-lasting, especially for outdoor use.

The lightweight rug feels comfortable underfoot and requires minimal maintenance. If you’re using it outdoors, you can sweep it, clean it off with a leaf blower or even give it a rinse with your garden hose and it will still be just as sturdy.

This area rug has more than 1,200 reviews on Amazon, with an overall rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. While it comes in several sizes and has a blue and white option, the smallest black and grey rectangular rug is currently 54% off. Usually about $50, it is now available for only $22.99. The 6-by-9 version (which could be the perfect size for your patio or deck) is currently 62% off, marked down from $149.99 to $56.94.

Many customers appreciate how easy it is to clean the rug.

“My toddlers have already spilled their breakfast smoothies and bubbles on the rug and both cleaned up easily and neither spot is noticeable IMO so that’s a win,” one reviewer wrote.

“I’m obsessed with this carpet,” wrote another. “Super easy to clean and fell really nice and quick considering how tightly rolled it was when delivered.”

Others are thrilled with the rug’s appearance as well as its durability.

“This rug looks absolutely stunning. Some outdoor rugs look cheap and feel like plastic… not this rug. It feels nice under your feet for an outdoor rug, dries well. The price is very reasonable,” a reviewer shared.

“LOVE this rug,” another customer wrote. “Perfect size for our deck. It’s already rained a few times — so it’s definitely durable and dries quickly. I would definitely recommend!”

So, if you’re gearing up for another season of entertaining outdoors, this rug could be just the thing to spruce up your space.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.