Ashley Tisdale Welcomes Baby Girl

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Actress Ashley Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed a new addition to their lives this week. The couple had their first child on March 23, a daughter they have named Jupiter Iris French.

Tisdale and French have been married since 2014, and announced the pregnancy through social media in September with an image showing off Tisdale’s baby bump. The birth announcement, too, came through social media. Tisdale posted a black-and-white image of an adult hand holding an infant one the day after the baby was born.

Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21 pic.twitter.com/Dofql4S0Tm — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) March 24, 2021

In fact, the “High School Musical” actress and “Young & Hungry” executive producer has been open about her pregnancy journey all the way through. She said on an Instagram Story, as reported by Today, that she developed plantar fasciitis (swollen ankles and foot pain) and she had “never felt pain like this.”

“She’s already a light in my life,” she captioned a Twitter selfie showing off her nine-month pregnant status on March 13.

She’s already a light in my life. pic.twitter.com/ylXqsKB1Th — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) March 13, 2021

Previous images have shown how her belly has developed over time along with pictures of the baby’s space. She even did an Instagram gender reveal last year in a short series of photos.

Here’s one of her contributions to dance TikTok from last Christmas, which she captioned, “Just bumpin’ along.” She was about six months pregnant here.

She also did a professional pregnancy photoshoot and blogged about body acceptance on her healthy living website, Frenshe.

“I haven’t gotten the whole warm and fuzzy feeling about my pregnant body being beautiful,” she posted. “Don’t get me wrong, I am so proud of my body and I’m so grateful to be able to create a home and grow my little one.”

But she didn’t fully recognize herself in her baby-carrying body. Tisdale noted that she popped early, resulting in people saying “invasive things,” such as questioning whether or not she was further along or perhaps having twins.

“However, I brushed those comments off as I do with any type of criticism,” she wrote. “I think change can be hard, but I continue each day saying ‘I love you’ to my body because it’s doing so much, and [what] it’s creating is a beautiful miracle. I have to let the ego-mind go and appreciate that my body can even do this. It’s letting go of my own needs because the needs of my baby are more important.”

She also wrote that she didn’t know what her body would be like after pregnancy, but vowed to be kind to herself.

“I’m going to give it time, let it heal, and take really good care of it.”

Tisdale’s current Instagram Story thanks supporters for their positive messages following the birth.

“We are completely soaked in all the love and support that has come out with celebration and well-wishes for us and Baby Juju,” she posted. “Thank you all, we love you. Also I think I’m in love.”

Congrats to the new family!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.