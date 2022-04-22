Barrus sentenced to prison for death of Montana Sheriff's deputy

TOWNSEND — Lloyd Barrus was sentenced by Judge Kathy Seeley on Friday to three concurrent life sentences in the Montana State Prison for his role in the 2017 murder of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.

Barrus was found guilty in September 2021 of three counts of deliberate homicide by accountability and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement in response: “Justice has been a long time coming for Lloyd Barrus after his responsibility in the murder of Deputy Mason Moore, a Montana hero. I’m proud of our DOJ prosecutors and the work they did alongside the Broadwater County Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners.”

Montana Department of Justice attorneys Dan Guzynski and Stephanie Robles prosecuted the case.

Barrus leaves to served out the remainder of his sentence in prison. #mtnews pic.twitter.com/zf9pwDLvg0 — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

Seeley sentences Barrus to three life sentences in prison without parole, to be served concurrently. — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

Defense resumes their sentencing recommendation. Lawyers for Barrus are again pointing to Barrus need for serious psychiatric help. pic.twitter.com/dNPw40k6o3 — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

Judge calls for 15 min recess. — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

Defense making their statement now on what they believe is an appropriate sentence. Barrus' lawyer points out Lloyd suffers from serious mental illness. #mtnews pic.twitter.com/tbNZ201z1B — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

"Nothing can bring Mason back, nothing can achieve true justice for this..." says the prosecution. #masonmoore #mtnews — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

Defense has no witnesses. — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

Jodi asks for life without parole for Barrus. #mtnews — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

Jodi is now reading a letter Mason wrote for her should he ever not return from the line of duty. — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

She describes Barrus as "pure evil". Says Marshall Barrus executed her husband and Lloyd knew exactly what he was doing and intended to help — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

Jodi explains how big a loss her whole family feels with Mason gone. — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

Jodi Moore takes the stand. pic.twitter.com/n5gmAEggVV — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

Jodi Moore takes the stand. pic.twitter.com/n5gmAEggVV — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

DCI providing testimony now. Talking about how Moore's death has had lasting impacts on Montana law enforcement pic.twitter.com/7nu5OFkBOo — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

Moore's brother gives harsh criticism of Barrus and the state not seeking death penalty. #mtnews pic.twitter.com/0SfQuCq8BL — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

Eight people expected to testify. State asks for life in prison. — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

Sentencing of Lloyd Barrus, man convicted in the 2017 killing of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore, is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Follow this thread for updates from the sentencing. #mtnews pic.twitter.com/t4zyLKzYdz — KTVH (@KTVHNews) April 22, 2022

__________________________________________________

Original Story

TOWNSEND - On Friday, April 22, District Judge Kathy Seeley is set to sentence Lloyd Barrus, a man convicted in the 2017 killing of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore.

MTN will have a team in the courtroom providing updates from the sentencing which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

A jury found Barrus guilty of deliberate homicide by accountability and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide by accountability on Sept. 21, 2021. He faces the possibility of three life sentences behind bars.

Moore’s family and Broadwater County law enforcement are expected to give remarks at the sentencing.

On May 16, 2017, Deputy Moore was struck with a bullet while attempting to stop Barrus and his son Marshall near Three Forks on Highway 287. Moore came to a stop a few miles south of the I-90 interchange. Prosecutors alleged Lloyd Barrus then pulled up alongside Deputy Moore’s vehicle where his son fired a dozen more shots at the deputy. Law enforcement pursued the two men for nearly 150 miles. The chase ended on Interstate 90 near Missoula. Marshall Barrus was killed in a shootout with officers.

One of the reasons the Barrus case has taken as long as it has to get to sentencing is the debate surrounding his mental health. He was initially ruled unfit to stand trial, but Judge Seeley ruled he could be forcefully medicated to be able to stand trial.

John Riley / MTN News Broadwater County Courthouse

After a jury found him guilty, Barrus’ lawyers argued he was “guilty but mentally ill” meaning he should receive treatment at the state hospital rather serve time in prison. Judge Seeley ruled that although Barrus did suffer from a mental disorder, he repeatedly showed an understanding of the criminality of his actions and the ability to “conform his behavior to the requirements of law.”

The case was prosecuted by Montana Department of Justice attorneys Dan Guzynski and Stephanie Robles.

Editor's note: This article will be updated with more information from the sentencing.

Broadwater County Sheriff's Office



Mason Moore



