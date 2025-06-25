Big Sky Conference adding Southern Utah, Utah Tech

MISSOULA — Southern Utah and Utah Tech are set to join the Big Sky Conference beginning with the 2026-27 academic year, MTN Sports has confirmed with a source.

Matt Brown of Extra Points first reported the moves.

The addition of the two Utah schools will give the Big Sky 11 full members after Sacramento State's departure after the 2025-26 year.

The other nine full members are Montana, Montana State, Idaho, Idaho State, Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State and Weber State. Cal Poly and UC Davis are affiliate members in football.

For Southern Utah, which is based in Cedar City, it'll be a return to the Big Sky. The Thunderbirds were previously in the conference from 2012 until 2022, when they joined the Western Athletic Conference. They've competed in the WAC since and currently play football in the United Athletic Conference.

During their prior tenure in the Big Sky, SUU won seven conference championships, including football titles in 2015 and 2017. In 2021, their last football season in the Big Sky, the Thunderbirds went 0-8 in the conference and 1-10 overall. The past three years, they've gone 5-6, 6-5 and 7-5.

Southern Utah begins its 2025 football schedule Aug. 30 against Big Sky member Idaho State. The Thunderbirds also play nonconference games this season against Northern Arizona and UC Davis of the Big Sky.

In addition to football, Southern Utah's athletic programs include men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, men's and women's track and field, women's gymnastics, women's soccer, softball and women's volleyball.

Utah Tech, located in St. George and formerly called Dixie State, is also a member of the WAC and UAC after completing its transition to NCAA Division I athletics in 2024. The Trailblazers started that process in 2020 after previously competing at the Division II level.

Utah Tech currently sponsors football, baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, men's and women's soccer, softball, women's swimming and diving, women's tennis, women's track and field and women's volleyball.

In football, the Trailblazers have become familiar with Big Sky opponents over the past five years. Last year, they lost to Montana State, Northern Arizona and UC Davis in nonconference games, as they went 1-11 overall (1-7 in the UAC).

Since moving to Division I, Utah Tech has also played current Big Sky members Montana, Sacramento State and Weber State. The Thunderbirds open their 2025 football season against UC Davis and then play Northern Arizona and Idaho.