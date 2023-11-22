2023 Montana Grizzlies football postseason ticket information

MISSOULA — The Big Sky Conference champion Montana Grizzlies (10-1) are the #2 overall seed in the FCS Playoffs.

Thanks to a first-round bye, the Griz play next on December 2, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Montana will host the winner of the opening-round game between Delaware and Lafayette.

Season ticket holders have until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28 to purchase their same seats for the game.

Any season tickets not purchased by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday will go on sale to the general public beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29.

Additional information about Montana Grizzly football playoff tickets can be found here.