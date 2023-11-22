Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Actions

2023 Montana Grizzlies football postseason ticket information

Griz fan info
Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Griz kick off against Butler on September 2, 2023 at noon.
Griz fan info
Posted at 1:00 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 15:00:23-05

MISSOULA — The Big Sky Conference champion Montana Grizzlies (10-1) are the #2 overall seed in the FCS Playoffs.

Thanks to a first-round bye, the Griz play next on December 2, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Montana will host the winner of the opening-round game between Delaware and Lafayette.

Season ticket holders have until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28 to purchase their same seats for the game.

Any season tickets not purchased by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday will go on sale to the general public beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29.

Additional information about Montana Grizzly football playoff tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader