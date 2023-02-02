Bobby Hauck, Montana football team finalize 2023 recruiting class

MISSOULA — Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck finalized his 2023 recruiting class with one defensive addition on Wednesday for National Signing Day, bringing the class to 19 total newcomers on the Grizzly roster.

Cornerback Elijah Brady from Seattle was the lone addition for the February signing day, with 13 high school prospects already signed in the early signing period in December.

Earlier in January, Hauck announced five mid-year transfers had joined the squad in time for winter workouts to bring the class to 19 total players.

The class is built of five offensive linemen, the largest position group in the cohort, with four linebackers, three quarterbacks, two receivers, defensive linemen and defensive backs, and one running back, making up the 19-man list.

Nearly half the class hails from Montana, with eight in-state prospects signing to become Grizzlies. Washington produced four prospects, while Texas was the next biggest recruiting ground with two signees.

Brady comes to UM out of West Seattle High School. He was ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. A two-year starter on varsity he logged 59 total tackles (54 solo) in 14 games with four tackles for loss.

As a senior racked up 33 solo tackles and 34 total stops for an average of 4.9 per game, and logged three pass deflections. As a junior totaled 25 tackles (21 solo), two tackles for loss and three interceptions in seven games.

As a receiver on offense caught five touchdown passes and rushed for six more scores in 14 career games.

Montana's transfer additions are: Defensive end Hayden Harris (Mill Creek, Wash./UCLA), safety Ronald Jackson (Detroit, Mich./Akron), tackle Cannon Panfiloff (Roy, Utah/Utah Tech), Sam Vidlak (Applegate, Ore./Boise State) and linebacker Riley Wilson, (Prosper, Texas/Hawaii).