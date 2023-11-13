Catch all of the Brawl of the Wild action Saturday on KPAX

MISSOULA — This Saturday on KPAX — it’s the big one.

KPAX is the place to be to watch the annual Brawl of the Wild.

The Griz are the #3 ranked team and the Cats sit at #4 in the latest STATS Perform FCS Top 25 Poll.



The team that wins Saturday's game will be the outright champ of the Big Sky Conference and will also take the Great Divide Trophy.

The Griz have not won a conference title since 2009 while the Cats shared last year's title with Sacramento State.

There’s a lot on the line in the Griz-Car game — especially when it comes to the postseason.

Montana sits at 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big Sky Conference so far this year, while Montana State sits at 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the league.

We start at 11 a.m. with pregame coverage for the 122nd battle between the University of Montana and Montana State University.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on KPAX

Be sure to join KPAX after the game at 5:30 and 10 for all the sights, sounds, and a recap of the big rivalry game.