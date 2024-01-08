Championship postgame: Montana's Bobby Hauck, players lament loss to South Dakota State

FRISCO, Texas — Montana's magical season ended in defeat at the FCS national championship on Sunday at Toyota Stadium.

The Grizzlies, making their first title-game appearance since 2009, were beaten by South Dakota State 23-3. With the win, the Jackrabbits won their second consecutive national title. Montana has now fallen short in four straight championship games dating back to 2004, and is still seeking its first crown since 2001.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, linebacker Braxton Hill and offensive lineman A.J. Forbes met the media afterward to discuss the outcome of the game and the Grizzlies' season, which included a Big Sky Conference title, a 10-game winning streak and a run to Frisco.

"They're a senior-dominated team, and they played like it today," Hauck said of SDSU. "They went out and took that game and did a great job. In terms of our team, everybody in our operation loves winning, hates losing. We have a very competitive group. They compete every time we take the field.

"I'm proud of them. It's an honor to coach them. What a great season for our team. We hope to continue on and have a chance to be back here at some point."

To watch the entire postgame press conference from the FCS championship game, see the video player above.